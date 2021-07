Olympics

Tokyo 2020 video - Chloe Birch on defying teacher's predictions to make Olympic debut

Team GB badminton star Chloe Birch looks ahead to her Olympic debut in Tokyo, where she'll star alongside Lauren Smith in the women's doubles competition, and vowed to defy her teacher's expectations after the said she'd 'never make it' in the sport of badminton.

00:02:00, 12 hours ago