Tokyo 2020 video - 'I'm in a much better place now' - Molly Renshaw reflects on lessons learned from Rio

Team GB's Molly Renshaw looks ahead to her second appearance at the Olympic Games, following on from her debut at Rio 2016. Renshaw reflected on the lessons learned from that experience, as she admits she's in a 'much better place now' heading into Tokyo.

00:01:52, an hour ago