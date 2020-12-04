The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost $2.8 billion, organisers said on Friday.

The competition was pushed back a year back in late March, following on from the postponement or cancellation of a number of sporting events, including Euro 2020, which will now also take place in June 2021.

And postponement has come at a heavy cost for the local autorities and both the organisational bodies.

The extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese government.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government was expected to pay around $1.15 billion, while the organising committee and the Japanese government would pay the remainder, around $991 million and $682m respectively, organisers said.

