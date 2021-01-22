Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday that there was no talk of cancelling or delaying the Summer Olympics to be held in 2021 and that a protest should be lodged over a media report of a possible cancellation.

The Times reported Japan's government had privately reached the conclusion that the Tokyo Olympics would have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and that the focus was now on securing the Games in the next available year, 2032.

"No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it's too difficult," a government source told The Times. "Personally, I don't think it's going to happen."

Koike responded to the report by insisting the plan was still to go ahead with the Games as scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

The Olympic Games' organising committee also denied the report, saying in a statement that its partners including the government and the IOC were "fully focused" on hosting the event as planned.

"It is very disappointing to see that The Times is developing such a tabloid-like story with an untrustworthy source," a source from the organising committee told Reuters. "The national government is fully committed to delivering a safe and secure Games, and we are always encouraged by their dedications."

The report from the Times cited an opinion poll that showed 80 per cent of the Japanese population are against the Games taking place this year. There is widespread fear that an influx of athletes could cause cases of Covid-19 to rocket.

Japan was widely praised for its handling of the first wave of coronavirus, but it is currently battling with rising case numbers.

Sir Keith Mills, deputy chair of the London 2012 organising committee, said earlier this week that Games organisers should be "making plans for a cancellation."

Paris is due to host the 2024 Games while Los Angeles is slated for 2028.

With additional reporting from Reuters

