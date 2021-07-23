The Tokyo Olympics is finally here – a year later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic – but the opening ceremony is upon us.

No Olympic Games is complete without a stunning opening ceremony in which the host country puts on a show for its global audience.

Opening ceremonies often include spectacular fireworks displays, dazzling lights and striking visuals, alongside music and dancing with the host showing off their culture and traditions.

One tradition of all opening ceremonies involves a procession of Olympic athletes doing a lap of the stadium with their countries.

But eagle-eyed fans may notice a usual tradition has been scrapped this year when it comes to flag bearers.

Why does each country have two flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympics?

Traditionally, each country has selected one athlete to carry their nation’s flag during the lap of the stadium at the opening ceremony.

However, the Tokyo Olympic Games will be the first in history to have close to half a women's participation percentage with 48.8%.

As a result, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have, for the first time, actively encouraged nations to select a male and female representative to carry the flag.

IOC president Thomas Bach said: “The IOC EB also decided that there should be – for the first time ever – at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team participating at the Games of the Olympiad.

"Additionally, we have also changed the rules to allow National Olympic Committees to nominate a female and a male athlete to jointly bear their flag during the Opening Ceremony.

"We encourage all National Olympic Committees to make use of this option.

"With these two initiatives, the IOC is sending another extremely strong message to the world that gender balance is a reality at the Olympic Games."

Hannah Mills is just the fourth woman to carry the flag for Team GB Image credit: Getty Images

Who are Team GB’s flag bearers?

Mills won gold at Rio 2016 and silver at London 2012 and is just the fourth British woman to carry the flag at a summer Games.

She is aiming to defend her gold in the women’s double-handed dinghy with new team-mate Eilidh McIntyre.

Sbihi won gold in the coxless four in Rio and bronze in the men's eight in London and the 33-year-old will become the fourth rower to carry the flag at the opening ceremony.

He is also the first British Muslim athlete to perform the task.

Both athletes were selected by the British Olympic Association panel after each sport put forward athletes to a shortlist.

