Euro 2020 may have only just finished and the new Premier League season is less than a month away, but the greatest show on Earth is fast approaching so clear your diaries.

Yes, the Olympics is finally here with Tokyo set to welcome thousands of athletes to the city a year later than originally planned following the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Games will be different to others with no fans allowed to attend events, the athletes who have dedicated their lives to training for such an occasion are ready to put on a show.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 - 'I want gold even more' - Bianca Walkden gunning for elusive Olympic gold 10 HOURS AGO

Tokyo had been hoping to welcome spectators to events but on Thursday, July 15, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga announced a state of emergency would be extended.

Amid a growing rise in coronavirus cases, and to reduce the spread of the virus, the state of emergency has been extended through until August 22 having originally come into place on July 12.

Fear not though as Eurosport has you covered for all the live coverage and the big, breaking news stories throughout the Games.

When do the Tokyo 2020 Olympics start?

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23, starting at 20:00 local time.

Japan is eight hours ahead of British Summer Time, meaning it proceedings will begin at 12:00 in the UK.

The likes of archery, equestrian, rowing and shooting get underway the same day as the opening ceremony but the majority of sports begin the day after.

However, not all sports start after the opening ceremony with the football, baseball and softball schedules starting two days earlier on Wednesday, July 21.

Tokyo 2020 - 'The talent in the squad is fantastic' - Jill Scott on Team GB's squad for Tokyo

How long does the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last?

The Olympics run for just over two weeks with the closing ceremony taking place on Sunday, August 8 at approximately 20:00 local time (12:00 BST).

Events run all the way up until the last day of the Games with medal events all taking place in the likes of athletics, boxing, basketball, cycling, volleyball and water polo.

Providing everything goes to plan with the Olympics, there will be a brief gap before the Paralympics begin on Tuesday, August 24.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 - 'I know I can compete' - Joe Choong looks to impress on the Olympic stage 10 HOURS AGO