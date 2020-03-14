Tokyo Olympics to go ahead - Japan PM

Japan has had 788 cases of the coronavirus on the mainland, a figure that almost doubles when taking into account the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Despite fears that the Olympics are in jeopardy after a raft of sporting postponements and cancellations - and more expected with the likes of Euro 2020 and Wimbledon also in jeopardy - the Japanese leader insists things will be safe in his country by the July 24 starting date.

"We will overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem, as planned," Abe said.

The lighting of the Olympic torch in Ancient Olympia was held without spectators on Thursday and the relay is due to start in Fukushima on March 26.

