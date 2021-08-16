The Tokyo Paralympics will be held without any fans due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the host city and other parts of Japan, organisers have confirmed.

The Japanese government have proposed expanding and extending the country's state of emergency.

Officials say the policy to stage the Paralympics behind closed doors in Tokyo and the prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Shizuoka was confirmed at a meeting of local governments involved in the Games.

Tokyo 2020 Italy hero Jacobs: Ujah's suspenion 'made me smile' 13/08/2021 AT 16:41

The Paralympics are set to get underway on August 24.

"We very much regret that this situation has impacted the Paralympic Games," organisers said in a statement

"We sincerely apologise to all ticket buyers who were looking forward to watching the Games at the venues.

"We hope that you understand that these measures are unavoidable and being implemented in order to prevent the spread of infection. Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home."

As well as stadiums, fans have been asked not to attend road events.

Fans were banned from attending events in the capital during the Olympics while other events were held with 50 per cent capacity.

Powerful moment Tokyo Olympic flame is extinguished to end Closing Ceremony

Tokyo 2020 'Cruel and uncaring' - 16 Australian Olympians in 28-day quarantine on Tokyo return 11/08/2021 AT 13:34