GBR, AUS and FRA are all pretty obvious abbreviations when it comes to working out which country a team or athlete represents at the Olympics.

At Tokyo 2020 there are 206 National Olympic Committees involved at the Games, including the IOC Refugee Olympic Team

Olympics fans may have also noticed three TPE athletes on the podiums so far - but how good is your knowledge when it comes to countries and flags?

What ​country is TPE at the Olympics?

Taiwan has been competing under the name Chinese Taipei since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Chinese Taipei has competed at the Olympic Games since 1956 but has gone through several name changes over the years

Between 1956 and 1972 the National Olympic Committee (NOC) competed under the name Republic of China and after missing the 1976 and 1980 Games, the NOC returned in 1984 under the name Chinese Taipei and has competed under that name since.

Following pressure from the People’s Republic of China, Taiwanese athletes have competed under the Chinese Taipei Olympic flag instead of the flag of the Republic of China since 1984.

Chinese Taipei has had plenty of success in weightlifting at the Olympics Image credit: Getty Images

The National Flag Anthem of the Republic of China is played instead of the National Anthem of the Republic of China at medal ceremonies.

Throughout the NOC's 14 Olympic appearances, it has won 24 medals with five of them gold.

At the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Chinese Taipei won one gold and two bronze medals, one of its best overall results at the Olympic Games.

Weightlifting is Chinese Taipei's most successful Olympic sport, contributing three of the five gold medals won by the NOC.

Hsu Shu-Ching won back-to-back gold medals in 2012 and 2016 while Chen Wei-Ling won the NOC's first gold in the weightlifting in Beijing when she claimed victory in the 48kg category.

