Trailblazers - Nawal El Moutawakel: The first Muslim, Arab and African woman to win an Olympic gold

Eurosport are releasing a 10-part series showcasing sport’s greatest stories and heroes who inspired meaningful change. The series, produced in collaboration with Refresh who leveraged their network of talent to authentically convey real life stories, continues with a celebration of Nawal El Moutawakel and her remarkable journey.

00:06:29, an hour ago