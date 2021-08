Olympics

USA relay shambles, Quan dives into history books, more cycling gold for GB - Tokyo Today day 13

The latest episode of Tokyo Today from Eurosport x Bridgestone sees more medals up for grabs on day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:31, an hour ago