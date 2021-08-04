The talented skater fell on her first two runs in the women's park skateboarding final before posting a score of 56.47 to make the podium.

In doing so she replaced Sarah Hardcastle as Britain's youngest summer Games medal winner, with the swimmer winning silver and bronze in Los Angeles at the 1984 Olympics, aged 15 years and 113 days.

At 13 years and 23 days, Brown has also become Team GB's youngest ever competitor, eclipsing Margery Hinton's 93-year-old record.

So just how old do you have to be to compete in the greatest show on Earth?

What is the minimum age to compete at the Olympics?

According to the official Olympics website, there is no age limit for those wanting to compete.

Under rule 42, it states: "There may be no age limit for competitors in the Olympic Games other than as prescribed in the competition rules of an IF as approved by the IOC Executive Board."

However, certain sports have age limits. Gymnasts must be 16 years old to compete at the Games, while boxers must have turned 18.

Sky Brown won bronze for Team GB in skateboarding Image credit: Getty Images

Who is the youngest ever Olympian?

The youngest person to ever compete was Dimitrios Loundras at only 10 years old.

He scooped a bronze medal in team parallel bar for Greece in 1896, the first year that the Games started in Athens.

Loundras never competed at another Games.

On Wednesday, 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years with her silver medal in the women's park final, ahead of 13-year-old bronze medallist Brown.

The youngest athlete at the Tokyo Games is table tennis sensation Hend Zaza. The 12-year-old from Syria suffered defeat in her preliminary match to 39-year-old opponent Liu Jia.

