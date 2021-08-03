The Olympics has delivered countless incredible individual and team performances so far in a memorable Games but, sadly, it's all set to come to an end very soon.

We've seen so many standout moments already as Team GB continue to pick up medals but it's China who currently lead the medal table.

While the delayed 2020 Games have been different for obvious reasons given fans have not been allowed to attend, there has still been plenty of drama and surprises.

The athletics and track cycling schedules are now well underway which means we're in the final stages of the Games.

When do the Olympics finish?

The final day of competition will be Sunday, August 8.

Thirteen medal events will take place on the final day of the Olympics, including four in boxing and three in track cycling.

As is tradition, the men's marathon concludes the athletics schedule and takes place on the final Sunday.

The closing ceremony will begin at 12:00 to officially close the Games and mark the handover to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

The Olympics began on July 21 with preliminary action in softball and football but the opening ceremony took place on July 23 with the Olympics officially lasting a total of 17 days.

Tokyo will also host the Paralympics later this month Image credit: Getty Images

When is the Paralympics?

Luckily for sports fans there is not long to wait between the ending of the Olympics and the start of the Paralympics.

The 2020 Paralympics get underway on August 24 and run until September 5.

The 16th Paralympics will be the second time the Games have been hosted in Tokyo – 1964 the other occasion.

The Games will see 537 events from 22 sports with badminton and taekwondo the new additions to the programme.

-----------

