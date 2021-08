Olympics

'When you buy bread, people remind you' - Alex Corretja on what Alexander Zverev's historic Tokyo 2020 gold medal means

Alexander Zverev became the first German man to win a singles gold medal in Olympic tennis with victory at Tokyo 2020. Alex Corretja, who won bronze for Spain in 2000, explained exactly what it means to represent your country at the games.

00:01:18, an hour ago