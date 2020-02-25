The Games are due to get under way on 24 July in the Japanese capital but fears over the spread of the virus, which reached 77,658 confirmed cases in neighbouring China and 977 in South Korea early on Tuesday, has raised questions over whether it will be safe for the roughly 11,000 athletes due to arrive in the summer. At present there have been four deaths from the virus reported in Japan.

Pound, who is the longest serving member of the IOC, was keen to play down the prospect of the event being disrupted, but suggested that any decision to cancel the Games would need to be taken within three months in lieu of the complex logistics involved.

“You could certainly go to two months out if you had to,” Pound said, which would mean putting off a decision until late May and hoping the virus is under control. “A lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, The media folks will be in there building their studios.”

And if it got to the point of not going ahead, Pound speculated “you’re probably looking at a cancellation.”

" This is the new war and you have to face it. In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo, or not?’" "

The modern Olympics dating from 1896 have only been cancelled during wartime, and faced boycotts over political stances in 1976 in Montreal, in 1980 in Moscow and 1984 in Los Angeles. The 1940 Olympics were set to be held in Tokyo, but were cancelled due to the outbreak of the Second World War.

Pound called uncertainty a major problem and repeated the IOC’s stance — that it’s depending on consultations with the World Health Organization, a United Nations body, to make any move.

“As far as we all know you’re going to be in Tokyo. All indications are at this stage that it will be business as usual. So keep focused on your sport and be sure that the IOC is not going to send you into a pandemic situation.

“It’s a big, big, big decision and you just can’t take it until you have reliable facts on which to base it.

He said whatever advice the IOC is now getting, “it doesn’t call for cancellation or postponement of the Olympics. You just don’t postpone something on the size and scale of the Olympics. There’s so many moving parts, so many countries and different seasons, and competitive seasons, and television seasons. You can’t just say, we’ll do it in October.”