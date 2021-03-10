Yulduz Dzhumabayeva of Turkmenistan has received the gold medal as the 2018 45kg World Championships winner after the results were revised for the event.

On Wednesday, the gold medal was awarded to Dzhumabayeva, who belatedly became the champion of the event, which was held in November 2018 in Ashgabat.

Dzhumabayeva initially received the silver medal at the event behind Thunya Sukcharoen, but the Thai athlete subsequently failed a doping test and was disqualified.

As a result of the revised official standings , issued by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Dzhumabayeva was duly elevated to the gold medal position.

The 22-year-old Dzhumabayeva also won the bronze medal at the Asian Championships in 2017 in the 48kg category.

As reported by Inside the Games , all three of Thailand’s weightlifting world champions at the event were suspended after doping cases were revealed.

Of the six Thai women who won medals in Turkmenistan only one, the 45 kilograms bronze medallist Chirapham Nanthawaong, was still free to compete.

