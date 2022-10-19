Olympics

'We have to protect the international sport from the full politicisation' - IOC president Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has urged delegates to protect the international sport system from the full politicisation of the sport at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly Wednesday in Seoul, Korea. In his speech at the assembly, Bach had again outlined the IOC's position on the war in Ukraine during an hour-long speech.

