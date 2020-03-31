Who holds the 100m world record?

The men's 100m world record holder is Usain Bolt, with a time he set in 2009. The record stands at 9.58 seconds.

For the women, American Florence Griffith-Joyner set the world record way back in 1988, with an effort of 10.49 seconds.

Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj is a world record holder in three events - the 1,500m, the mile and 2000m races.

For the women, Griffith-Joyner owns both the 100m and 200m records, but Katie Ledecky holds the most with her swimming records in the 400m, 800, and 1500m freestyle events.

Which GB athletes hold records?

Jonathan Edwards still holds the world triple jump record, with an effort of 18.29m that he set on 7 August 1995.

Swimmer Adam Peaty has two world records, in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Which country has the most world records?

The United States holds the most world records by nation in the pool with 25, well ahead of Australia's seven.

Most Olympic medals ever won by a single person

American swimming legend Michael Phelps has 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze, taking him to a total of 28.

Going way back to an eight year stretch between 1956 and 1964, for the women, is Larisa Latynina. The Soviet Union gymnast has nine golds, five silvers and four bronze medals - 18 in total.

Most medals won by a person in a single Olympics

Phelps again, with eight - all gold - in men's competition.

The Soviet Union provide the women's holder, Maria Gorokhovskaya, who claimed seven medals in 1952. The gymnast claimed a haul of two golds and five silver medals.

Longest period between gold medals

Aladar Gerevich won his first gold medal in 1932, and then another in 1960. That stretch of 28 years is more impressive because of a haul of golds in between, earning him the title of greatest Olympic swordsman ever.

German Birgit Fischer won her first of eight gold medals in 1980 in Moscow, and then her last in Athens in 2004.

In terms of waits, swimmer Anthony Ervin won gold in the 50m freestyle in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, before returning to win gold in the 2016 event.

Longest jump

The long jump world record is held in the women's event by Galina Chistyakova, with the Soviet Union athlete reaching 7.52m in 1988.

For the men, Mike Powell reached 8.95m in 1991.

Highest jump

Bulgarian Setfka Kostadinova is the world record holder for women, with 2.09m achieved in 1987.

Cuban Javier Sotomayor holds the men's record with 2.45m in 1993.

Track and field records - men

100m - 9.58 - Usain Bolt (Jamaica) - Berlin, Germany - 8/16/09

200m - 19.19 - Usain Bolt (Jamaica) - Berlin, Germany - 8/20/09

400m - 43.03 - Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 8/14/16

800m - 1:40.91 - David Rudisha (Kenya) - London, England - 8/09/12

1500m - 3:26.00 - Hicham El Guerrouj (Morocco) - Rome, Italy - 7/14/98

Mile - 3:43.13 - Hicham El Guerrouj (Morocco) - Rome, Italy - 7/07/99

Steeplechase - 7:53.63 - Saïf Shaheen (Qatar) - Brussels, Belgium - 9/03/04

5000m - 12:37.35 - Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) - Hengelo, Holland - 5/31/04

10,000m - 26:17.53 - Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) - Brussels, Belgium - 8/26/05

110m Hurdles - 12.80 - Aries Merritt (US) - Brussels, Belgium - 9/07/12

400m Hurdles - 46.78 - Kevin Young (US) - Barcelona, Spain - 8/06/92

Field - men

High Jump - 2.45m - Javier Sotomayor (Cuba) - Salamanca, Spain - 7/27/93

Pole Vault - 6.18m - Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) - Glasgow, Scotland - 2/15/20

Long Jump - 8.95m - Mike Powell (US) - Tokyo, Japan - 8/30/91

Triple Jump - 18.29m - Jonathan Edwards (Great Britain) - Göteborg, Sweden - 8/07/95

Shot - 23.12m - Randy Barnes (US) - Westwood, California - 5/20/90

Discus - 74.08m - Jürgen Schult (East Germany) - Neubrandenburg, Germany - 6/06/86

Hammer - 86.74m - Yuriy Syedikh (Soviet Union) - Stuttgart, Germany - 8/30/86

Javelin - 98.48m - Jan Železný (Czech Republic) - Jena, Germany - 5/25/96

Track and field records - women

100m - 10.49 - Florence Griffith Joyner (US) - Indianapolis, Indiana - 7/16/88

200m - 21.34 - Florence Griffith Joyner (US) - Seoul, South Korea - 9/29/88

400m - 47.60 - Marita Koch (East Germany) - Canberra, Australia - 10/06/85

800m - 1:53.28 - Jarmila Kratochvílová (Czechoslovakia) - Munich, Germany - 7/26/83

1500m - 3:50.07 - Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) - Fontvieille, Monaco - 7/17/15

Mile - 4:12.33 - Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) - Fontvieille, Monaco - 7/12/19

Steeplechase - 8:44.32 - Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya) - Fontvieille, Monaco - 7/20/18

5000m - 14:11.15 - Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) - Oslo, Norway - 6/06/08

10,000m - 29:17.45 - Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 8/12/16

100m Hurdles - 12.20 - Keni Harrison (US) - London, England - 7/22/16

400m Hurdles - 52.16 - Dalilah Muhammad (US) - Doha, Qatar - 10/04/19

Field - women

High Jump - 2.09m - Stefka Kostadinova (Bulgaria) - Rome, Italy - 8/30/87

Pole Vault - 5.06m - Yelena Isinbaeva (Russia) - Zürich, Switzerland - 8/28/09

Long Jump - 7.52m - Galina Chistyakova (Soviet Union) - St. Petersburg, Russia - 6/11/88

Triple Jump - 15.50m - Inessa Kravets (Ukraine) - Göteborg, Sweden - 8/10/95

Shot - 22.63m - Natalya Lisovskaya (Soviet Union) - Moscow, Russia - 6/07/87

Discus - 76.80m - Gabriele Reinsch (East Germany) - Neubrandenburg, Germany - 7/09/88

Hammer - 82.98m - Anita Włodarczyk (Poland) - Warsaw, Poland - 8/28/16

Javelin - 72.28m - Barbora Špotáková (Czech Republic) - Stuttgart, Germany - 9/13/08