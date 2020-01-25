The so-called 'crown jewels' list includes the Olympics, the FA Cup final, the World Cup and other prominent sporting events.

Including the Paralympic Games events on the list means that they will remain as free-to-air television events and viewers will not have to pay to watch.

The 2016 event in Rio was watched by 31.6 million people, representing a tripling in viewers from the 2004 event in Athens.

A statement from the government wrote:

"The addition of the Paralympic Games marks a major step forward in improving the inclusivity of listed events. By delivering parity with the Olympic Games, it underlines the Government’s commitment to improving the visibility of disability sports."

Sports Minister Nigel Adams said:

"The Paralympic Games is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, as the country comes together to support our world-class Paralympic athletes. So it is only right that the event is available on free-to-air television for all to enjoy."

"Adding the Games to the crown-jewels list of major sporting events guarantees it the platform it deserves every four years that will help inspire the sporting stars of the future.

"I am proud that the UK is the birthplace of the Paralympic movement which has done so much in shifting attitudes and raising awareness on disability.

Paralympic Champion Baroness Grey-Thompson said:

"I am delighted that the Paralympic Games has been added to the list of ‘Crown Jewels’. When you look at the other events it will now sit alongside, it means so much to athletes, current and retired, to know the level that the Paralympic Games has reached in the public consciousness and how much it means to everyone."