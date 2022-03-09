David Melrose was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury after falling out of his wheelchair and off the rink during Paralympics GB’s curling match against Canada in Beijing.

At 2-2 in the fourth end, Melrose fell from his chair and needed medical attention before being taken from the arena on a stretcher.

He was transferred to hospital where a rotator cuff injury was diagnosed.

Melrose, a former firefighter, was subsequently released from hospital and returned to the athletes’ village.

A statement from Paralympics GB read: “David Melrose has now left hospital and returned to the athlete accommodation following scans which show a rotator cuff injury.

“He'll continue to receive the medical support he requires, and all of us wish him well in his recovery.”

Gary Smith replaced Melrose as the team went on to lose the match 6-3.

Skip Hugh Nibloe said: “It did affect us. We are a close-knit bunch and it's never easy to see anyone you care about taken away on a stretcher. The most important thing is that he is ok.

“Outwardly I felt ok, but subconsciously there were a few times I know my mind slips thinking 'I hope he is ok'.”

