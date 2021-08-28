Great Britain were off to a flyer in the Velodrome on day four of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Fachie duo, Neil and Lora, both managed gold to notch ParalympicGB’s medal total up to 32 in total, currently sitting second in the medal table rankings behind China.

Neil won his gold in world record fashion alongside partner Matt Rotherham in the Men’s B 1000m Time Trial. This was followed up by Lora’s brilliant performance with pilot Corrine Hall to defend her Paralympic title in the Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit.

Speaking to Channel 4, Neil said: “We were the first medal ride, we had to deliver, not just did we do it but to see our team-mate [Ball] get the silver as well, breaking the world record…

"Then to watch my wife go and win gold, it was just unreal. Wow, what a day. You never forget this."

Lora Fachie said: "I've never successfully defended a title before so I'm just delighted and it's been an incredible day,

"It's been a childhood dream to be a world record holder and I now am

The Fachie’s success was part of a hugely successful day for ParalympicsGB in the Velodrome.

Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl won bronze in the Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit, as a trio of Kadeena Cox, Jody Cundy and Jaco van Gass stunningly secured gold in the mixed C1-5 sprint.

