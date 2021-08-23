After the completion of the Tokyo Olympic Games, it’s time to turn attention to the Paralympic Games from August 24 September 5.

The Games will be held in Tokyo and there will be 539 events, with 21 venues and 22 sports.

The majority of events will be in swimming or athletics, with 10 of 12 days taken up to some degree by the discipline.

When are the Tokyo Paralympic Games?

The opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo begins on August 24 and concludes September 5.

When is the Tokyo Paralympic opening ceremony?

The ceremony takes place on Tuesday August 24 at 8pm local time, which is 12pm BST.

Since the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the Paralympics have always shared cities and venues with the previous Olympic Games, and this agreement has not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

What time is it?

The ceremony won’t be a problem for anyone in the UK, with the ceremony due to begin at midday, British time. There will be four hours of excitement to enjoy for the ceremony, which kicks off the competition.

Where can I watch it?

Channel 4 have the rights to the Paralympic Games.

Wheelchair rugby will be among the events taking place at the Games

Where is the Paralympic Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place at the 68,000 capacity Japan National Stadium. It is currently known as the Olympic Stadium and will also host the September 5 closing ceremony.

Which sports will be featured at the Paralympics?

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Boccia

Canoe sprint

Cycling (road)

Cycling (track)

Equestrian

Football 5-a-side

Goalball

Judo

Powerlifting

Rowing

Shooting

Sitting volleyball

Swimming

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Triathlon

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair fencing

Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair tennis

