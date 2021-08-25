Refresh for live updates

09:22 - First medal in the pool

Toni Shaw grabs bronze in the Women's 400m freestyle S9.

Toni Shaw of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle - S9 heat on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on August 25, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

09:05 - Team GB denied by Canada in Women's wheelchair basketball

08:16 - Welcome!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live digital coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics! Great Britain have already got off to a fine start on day one with Sarah Storey winning her 15th Paralympic title in the C5 3000m individual pursuit, while GB's defending champions Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby won silver in men's B 4000m individual pursuit. Keep it here for all the latest updates!

