Paralympics LIVE - Final day of Tokyo 2020, ParalympicsGB finish second in the medal table
08:38
BRONZE IN BASKETBALL
ParalympicsGB managed another third place finish in men's wheelchair basketball
That shows the character we have, that was about heart. The heart we showed collectively, what a privilege
The basketball podium performance won Great Britain their 44th bronze medal, and their 123rd medal overall
08:11
Good morning!
It's the day final day of Tokyo 2020, and as the Paralympics draw to a close, we'll catch up with all the overnight action that saw Great Britain confirm second in the overall medal standings
