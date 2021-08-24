An athlete in the Paralympic village at the Tokyo 2020 Games has tested positive for Covid-19, officials have confirmed.

The competitor in question has been moved to an isolation facility and will now begin a 14-day quarantine period.

Spokesperson Masa Takaya also revealed nine other positive tests among employees working at the Games.

Paralympics 2020 Paralympics LIVE - Follow coverage of the opening ceremony in Tokyo 6 HOURS AGO

Last week the first reports emerged of positive test in the village, though this was not a competitor.

Tokyo, currently under a state of emergency, recorded over 4,000 new cases and nine deaths as a result of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

With approximately 4,400 athletes from around 160 teams populating the village, the news of an athlete’s positive test represents the first breach of the village’s strict anti-virus measures.

Daily testing, face masks and social distancing around the quarters were reinforced with a ban on spectators , though there are plans to allow some schoolchildren to attend certain events.

“We hope that you understand that these measures are unavoidable and being implemented in order to prevent the spread of infection. Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home,” a statement from the International Paralympic Committee read earlier this month.

A stunning display of dance, music and pyrotechnics complemented the athlete’s parade, ending with the lighting of the cauldron.

Paralympics Simmonds, Stubbs to be Team GB’s flagbearers at Paralympics Opening Ceremony YESTERDAY AT 12:57