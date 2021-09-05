Memorable, successful, unique. Three words that the ParalympicsGB camp could use to describe their Tokyo 2020 Games, as they clinched second place in the overall medal table.

Whilst inspiring the nation over the best part of the last fortnight, competing with the world’s elite in empty stadiums behind closed doors, GB managed to beat the medal total they achieved at their own Paralympic Games in 2012 in London.

They beat their overall 2012 total by four medals, winning 124 in Tokyo compared to the 120 medals they won in front of the British public.

It seems an age ago the first medal of the Games was collected on the podium by none other than Sarah Storey, who claimed first place in the 3000m individual pursuit.

Storey’s first of three gold medals kicked off an emphatic Games in track cycling for Great Britain, who won 14 medals at Tokyo’s Izu Velodrome, including six gold medals and six silver medals.

Kadeena Cox scooped two of those gold medals, setting a new world record in the 500m time trial and coming first in the 750m mixed team sprint alongside Jody Cundy and Jaco van Gass.

One of the most watched Paralympic events involving Great Britain was the wheelchair rugby gold medal match between GB and the United States.

For the first time ever, GB were crowned wheelchair rugby Paralympic gold medallists, beating the three-time champions 54-49.

It was a really impressive Games for Great Britain in the water. Reece Dunn smashed the world record in the 200m individual medley to claim gold, and then did it again alongside his team mates in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.

A new star was born in 19-year-old Maisie Summers-Newton who achieved a world record and gold medal of her own in the 200m individual medley, ending team-mate Ellie Simmonds' nine-year reign.

Thomas Young stunned the world on the track with a gold medal, becoming the first British 100m Paralympic champion.

More success on the track followed. Hannah Cockcroft enjoyed an outstanding Games, she set a new world record in the T34 100m, and then set a Paralympic record in the T34 800m in a blistering performance.

Out of the 124 British medals won at Tokyo 2020, 41 were gold, 38 silver, and the remaining 45 were bronze medals.

China ran away with the top spot, winning 96 gold medals and 207 overall, whilst the United States finished third behind GB with a total of 104 medals.

