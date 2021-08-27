A sensational swim from ParalympicsGB’s Reece Dunn earned the 25-year-old his first Paralympic gold medal, beating his own world record with a time of 1:52.40.

Dunn labelled the feeling as ‘Amazing’ as he earned ParalympicsGB’s third medal in the pool this morning.

“This is the one that I trained for and put all my effort into it and to break the world record too,” Dunn said.

Paralympics Parachute Regiment veteran Van Gass caps remarkable Paralympic recovery tale AN HOUR AGO

“"I knew (Brazil’s Gabriel Bandeira) would be strong in that back 50m, so I put on the pressure in the first 150m.

I was hurting,

"The first 150m was strong. Not bad with 12 weeks training post Covid."

It's Dunn's second medal of the Games. He won silver on day one in the 100m Butterfly (S14) event.

He continued a medal rush in the pool after Stephen Clegg opened ParalympicsGB’s day three account with a bronze in the Men’s 100m Backstroke (S12), before Hannah Russell secured gold in the Women’s 100m Backstroke (S12)

Paralympics GB's Russell holds off Pikalova to defend backstroke gold 2 HOURS AGO