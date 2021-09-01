Great Britain's David Smith retained his BC1 individual boccia Paralympic crown with a brilliant 4-2 victory in the final.

Sporting a red and blue mohawk, the expressive British star fought back after dropping the opening end to secure back-to-back gold medals.

A two-point final end secured Smith the victory over Chew Wei Lun, who secured an historic silver for Malaysia.

Smith, who also won a gold medal at Beijing 2008 in the team event, hopes that his performance inspired others to take up the sport.

"I think we have been a bit under-represented in the past," said Smith, who became ParalympicsGB's most successful boccia player of all-time, to Channel 4.

"Twitter and Instagram have been buzzing like crazy! [I hope] it encourages people to take up the sport.

"It would be nice to get a few more players coming through, and I hope this inspires people."

The 32-year-old was left in tears of delight after his victory was confirmed.

Smith did not even have to play his final two balls with two closer to the jack than his opponent's nearest ball, and thus in scoring position.

"This is a cool game - but it can be quite intense!" confessed Smith.

"Tokyo has been awesome, the venue is stunning and the village is awesome."

Smith will compete for another medal in the teams competition, with Great Britain beginning their BC1/BC2 Pool A campaign against China on Thursday 2 September.

Earlier on Day Eight of the Paralympics, Scott McCowan missed out on another British medal in the BC3 class.

Scott Mccowan of Team Great Britain competes in the Boccia Individual – BC3 quarterfinal against Evelyn Oliveira of Team Brazil Image credit: Getty Images

McCowan, who was bidding to become ParalympicsGB's first medallist in the event since Atlanta 1996, was well beaten by Australia's Daniel Michel, who took bronze.

The Scot had knocked out brother Jamie earlier in the competition and will team with his sibling in the pairs event.

The brothers are assisted by mum Linda and dad Gary.

