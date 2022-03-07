Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick with her guide Gary Smith, and brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson have won their second medals at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

The GB pairs picked up bronze medals in super combined events to make it five medals won for Team GB at the Winter Paralympics with six days to go.

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova won her second gold medal of the games with a time of 2:03.39 and China's Zhu Daqing took silver (2:04.25). Millie Knight and Brett Wild came fourth.

Fitzpatrick said afterwards: "We left ourselves a bit of work to do in slalom and the plan paid off of going out there and putting down a pretty decent run, so we are super, super happy.

"The confidence is really, really high - it was quite a tricky slalom set actually with tight turns and lots of combinations. It was tough but really good fun to smash it in the slalom."

Off the back of winning gold in the super-G , the Simpson brothers also leapt up from fifth at the halfway point to sealing a bronze medal in a time of 1:52.81.

The gold medal went to Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli (1:49.80) with Austria's Johannes Aigner taking silver (1:51.98).

"I think with the mistake in the first run, coming into the slalom we knew we had to charge, and we had nothing to lose going in to the second run," Neil, 19, said.

"I skied a lot of slalom when I was younger as you have no choice growing up in Scotland and it's something I really enjoy.

"I was so tired after the gold medal yesterday, I just had some food and went to bed so we were in the right mindset today."

Shona Brownlee, who was fifth at the halfway point in the women's seated event, did not finish her slalom run. James Whitley was disqualified on his super-G run.

