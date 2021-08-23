Swimmer Ellie Simmonds and archer John Stubbs will be Team GB’s flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Both are set to compete at their fourth Paralympic Games and Simmonds will be the first woman to carry the flag for Great Britain at the event since fellow swimmer Maggie McEleny in 2000.

Simmonds, a five-time gold medallist, said: “I’m hugely honoured to carry the flag for the ParalympicsGB team – on behalf of all the athletes, support staff and for the entire nation back home. To go the Paralympic Games and be given the opportunity to do that is just amazing.

“This is going to be my fourth games and my first opening ceremony. Just to be here in Tokyo is amazing but to carry the flag is the icing on the cake and I can’t wait for the competition to start.”

Stubbs won individual gold at Beijing 2008 and silver in the mixed team event in Rio. At the age of 56 he will be the oldest athlete competing for GB in Tokyo.

He said: “It’s an absolute honour to be representing ParalympicsGB as flag bearer alongside Ellie. I felt incredibly emotional when I was told the news. For any elite athlete to go to the Games and be bestowed this honour is a privilege. Words can’t describe what it means to me.

“It’s been a torrid year – unfortunately I lost my Dad in January. He was my biggest fan, and hopefully if he’s looking down on me, he’s there saying, ‘do it for the Stubbs family John, you’ve earned it and you deserve it’. I know my family will be as proud as punch.”

Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe OBE added: "Both Ellie and John exemplify what it means to be a ParalympicsGB athlete. Their excellence on the field of play as well as their integrity, leadership and commitment to the team is something very special.

"I am delighted Ellie and John will jointly carry the Union Flag on Tuesday and I have no doubt that by their example they will inspire the whole of the ParalympicsGB team to achieve great things over the coming 12 days of competition."

The Paralympic Games start on August 24.

