Judd Trump got off to the perfect start on his venture across the Atlantic after winning the opening round of his US Open Pool Championship match 9-0.

Following in the footsteps of Steve Davis and Ronnie O'Sullivan, Trump has ventured stateside to test the waters with pool due to a break in the snooker calendar.

Trump had said he was expecting “absolutely nothing” and that he would be “happy to win a game” when speaking to the Metro ahead of the tournament.

And so snooker’s world No 2 will have been delighted with his start on Monday as he beat Joe Magee 9-0.

There will be tougher tests to come for the 2019 world snooker champion in Atlantic City, and up next for Trump in the second round is Dhruval Patel, who beat Michael Sclafani 9-5.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Trump said: “I’m going there to see if I could ever do it more, if I could play pool and go back to snooker and not lose too much feel or anything,” he said. “It’s a feeler event to go out there and test the water.

I DON’T LIKE GOING WITH THE ATTITUDE THAT I’M JUST THERE TO ENJOY IT, THAT’S NOT WHAT I’M ABOUT, I LIKE GOING THERE KNOWING I CAN WIN IT.

“Deep down I know I can’t win it, but I’m getting a cue, I’ve got somewhere to practice for the next three days, I’ve got a table when I arrive so I can get going straight away.”