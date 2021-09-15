Judd Trump was given a reality check at the US Open Pool Championship as he was beaten 11-1 by fellow Brit Jayson Shaw.

Snooker’s world No 2 had won his first three matches at the nine-ball tournament, but could not test the experienced Scot, who won the US Open in 2017.

Trump remains in the US Open as it is a double-elimination tournament, and he will now go to the losers’ side of the bracket.

A fortunate 4-9 combo saw Shaw take the first frame in quick fashion, and he never looked back.

Trump was given few opportunities at the table and when he did he couldn’t make the most of them as Shaw eased clear.

Trump eventually got on the board at 9-1, much to his delight and the delight of the crowd. But Shaw responded by winning the next two to clinch a comfortable win.

Trump had made an encouraging start in Atlantic City, winning his first three matches 9-0, 9-2 and 11-5.

The 11-5 win came earlier on Wednesday against Abdullah Al-Shammari.

Trump saw an early 4-1 lead cut to 4-3, but Al-Shammari then failed to pot the nine ball when he had a chance to level things.

Trump took his chance and moved 5-3 ahead. From there he managed to extend his advantage again and see out victory to book his place in the next round.