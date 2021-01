Rally Raid

Dakar Rally video highlights, bikes - Australia's Toby Price wins Stage 3 in style on epic course

Watch highlights of the 2021 Dakar Rally. Australia's Toby Price won Stage 3 in style on a truly epic course to continue his push in the overall standings of the event. Watch the Dakar Rally on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app and catch up with all the action across the cars, bikes and trucks.

00:04:49, 6 views, 17 hours ago