A very challenging new route has been revealed for the 2023 Dakar Rally with the start of the famous race on the shores of the Red Sea.

Starting on the shores of the Red Sea and ending on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula, the competitors will discover the coast of the Arabian Gulf after a four-day adventure through the Empty Quarter, including the marathon stage.

The 45th edition of the Dakar is set to be the toughest one since the rally came to Saudi Arabia.

Packing almost 5,000 kilometres of specials into a prologue and 14 stages, the route will be a true test of extreme endurance.

There will be a rest day on January 9 in Riyadh after the race begins with the prologue and the start of the opening stage on December 31 and January 1 in Jeddah.

The race will conclude on January 15 in Dammam with the finish and the podium ceremonies.

“For its second year embracing FIA & FIM, the World Rally-Raid Championships will be held over five rounds in 2023, kicking off on 1 January 31 December with the start of the 45th Dakar in Saudi Arabia," W2RC director David Castera said.

“The battle will then continue on one of the oldest rallies on the championship calendar (formerly the World Cup), the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, known for its endless dunes.

"The change of terrain will allow other driving styles to express themselves in Central America with the Sonora Rally in Mexico at the end of April.

“The second part of the season will be played out in South America, more specifically in Argentina, a Dakar terrain that many drivers will know, and return on the Desafio Ruta 40 in August.

"Finally, the W2RC finale will be held on the traditional Rallye du Maroc stage in mid-October.”

For more information on the 2023 Dakar Rally route, check out the official website

