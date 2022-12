Rally Raid

Challenging new route revealed for 2023 Dakar Rally with start on the shores of the Red Sea

The details of the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, which will be held for the fourth time in Saudi Arabia from December 31 to January 15, have been revealed. The total distance runs to 8,549 km, including 4,706 km to be covered in the special against the clock. 365 vehicles are expected to be on the starting line on a Red Sea beach for the iconic motorsport event.

