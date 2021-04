Rally Raid

Extreme E series: ‘A big shock’ - Serious-looking crash between Kyle LeDuc and Claudia Hurtgen

Kyle LeDuc and Claudia Hurtgen were involved in a big crash during the shootout at the new electric off-road Extreme E series in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Both racers emerged from their vehicles unscathed. Extreme E is live on Eurosport, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:00:34, 4 hours ago