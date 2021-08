Rhythmic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Margarita Mamun's all-around final routine at Rio 2016

Margarita Mamun won all-around rhythmic individual gold for Russia at Rio 2016. Eurosport is the only place to experience every moment, every athlete, and every medal from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

00:04:58, 05/04/2021 at 14:51