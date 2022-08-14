Esme Booth and Emily Ford reckon new coach Andrew Randell's radical rowing revolution fired them to European Championship silver in Munich.

Stratford-upon-Avon star Booth, 23, finished second in the womenâ€™s pair final on Saturday morning to cap a memorable week at the city's multi-sports championships.

Booth and Ford, 27, have been working under the auspices of Randell, Women's Olympic head coach, since his appointment by British Rowing in February and admit his wholesale haul of changes have helped transform the programme.

They reaped the rewards by beating the Netherlands to silver and believe his influence will be crucial heading into the Paris Olympic cycle.

Booth, who made her international debut last year and finished 1.79s behind champions Romania, said: "It's been an amazing ride and incredible, actually.

"It's been an amazing summer and great to be part of this pair - I've really enjoyed it.

"During the winter, you get a little bit lost in training and the hours and hours you spent on the water and doing all sorts.

"And then all of a sudden, summer comes along â€“ and it really has been an amazing summer."

On Randell, Ford added: "We've had a new head coach â€“ Andrewâ€™s come in and really changed the programme around.

"When he came in it was a big shock - you have to really grit your teeth and get into it.

"But it seems to be working and I'm excited to see what the coming months and years will bring."

Booth and Ford cruised through their Thursday heat after downing the Dutch by a dominant 5.55s.

And they did it again when it mattered on Saturday to help cap a decorated morning for the British team on the German water.

British crews won four golds, two silvers and a bronze to gear up for next month's World Championships in perfect fashion.

The Romanians proved too hot to handle in the womenâ€™s pair but Ford believes trusting their race plan kept them hot on their heels.

The Cheshire star said: "We just stuck to our race plan - we raced the Romanians at the last World Cup obviously trying to get ahead of them.

"We really trusted our race plan, closed the gap and did exactly what was needed."

