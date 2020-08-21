British Rowing chief: Grobler's shoes too big to fill

British Rowing admit Jurgen Grobler is 'irreplaceable' as they prepare to throw up an interim coaching structure 10 months before Tokyo 2020.

Grobler, who has guided British crews to gold medals at the last seven Olympic Games, announced his shock resignation as Chief Coach on Friday.

His athletes were informed in surreal circumstances on Wednesday and Thursday over the phone and on Zoom, with Grobler in quarantine after a holiday to France.

The German, 74, had also been shielding in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting next week Director of Performance Brendan Purcell has a series of meetings with athlete representatives to discuss the decision and a new coaching structure.

The philosophy that will succeed Grobler has been described as a 'partnership model' between coaches and athletes by Chief Executive Andy Parkinson.

"We explored every single option (of keeping Grobler involved in some capacity)" said Parkinson.

"Without going into the detail of the conversations we had as a group, he felt most comfortable with this and that was the one that was best for the programme.

"The timing is the timing - we've got a short period of time to put an interim structure in place and then have some good conversations with athletes, staff and practitioners and give ourselves a good run in to Christmas and a new, exciting and unique Olympic year.

"The one thing we're clear on is that Jurgen's irreplaceable. There isn't another Jurgen walking around out there.

"We've got a clear vision of how we see the programme evolving and how it's going to change, because it's going to have to change.

"Even today, Brendan's been sat down with the rower reps and listening to some of their concerns.

"We need a partnership model between coaches and athletes - that's not the focus on the day of the announcement, but it's an opportunity that's in front of us."

It has been a traumatic time for Britain's rowers with training facilities closed and lockdown enforced on the day the team for Tokyo was announced internally.

Caversham reopens on 1 September which will be the first time many athletes will have seen each other since the postponement of the Games and Grobler's departure.

Change is in the air but Parkinson admits he will continue to consult Grobler.

"As you would imagine, some people are very shocked and some are excited by the opportunity," he said.

"In the main, everyone's focused on maintaining his success and putting in place a new structure.

"I'd be delighted to see Jurgen down on the towpath any time at Caversham but we need to give him some time after what is a very big decision to make.

"I'll certainly continue to be in touch with him."

