Lightweight rower Emily Craig hit back at BBC Panorama allegations of damaging attitudes to weight control in the British Rowing team.

Paralympic champion Rachel Morris alleged the tactic of 'sweating down' to make racing weight was widespread in an investigation into athlete eating disorders led by Colin Jackson.

Rowing Rio 2016 Olympic rower Innes announces retirement 15/10/2020 AT 12:10

Morris described athletes wearing bin bags and working out on erg machines in rooms with artificial heaters - supervised by coaches - to hit individual and crew kilogram limits.

British Rowing did not categorically deny athletes had used bin liners without the knowledge of staff, with Craig issuing a firm statement on Instagram.

"Sweating down is something exclusively done by lightweight rowers on the day of a race," said the 27-year-old.

"It is often factored into a 'weight-making' strategy and often done on the short session in the boat the morning of a race and the amount sweated is not detrimental to health.

"I have never once witnessed bin bags being used to sweat, rooms are not booked with the specific purpose of sweating down nor are heaters permanently on full blast in there.

"Eating disorders and disordered eating are incredibly serious and complex issues and have impacted my own life directly and indirectly and I have no intention of dismissing anyone's personal experience.

"However, I am uncomfortable having the practices of lightweight rowers like myself used to vilify the GB Rowing Team."

Lightweight male crews must average 70kg with no rower weighing more than 72.5kg, and female crews must average 57kg with none over 59kg.

The future of lightweight rowing at the Olympics continues to be in jeopardy with World Rowing not including the lightweight double sculls in their proposal to the IOC for the sport's Paris 2024 programme.

A British Rowing statement in response clarifies that 'rapid weight loss' is not part of athletes' 'personal weight management' plans, but 'fluid loss' is a common pre-race strategy.

The governing body say none of the 80 athletes in the senior squads have declared or known eating disorders.

"We are treated as individuals with individual needs - we are free to discuss our weight with coaches, physiologists, doctors and nutritionists to come up with our own strategy," Craig’s post continues.

"I have never been told I need to lose weight, nor have I witnessed a fellow athlete pressured into unhealthy practices.

"I was saddened to watch the programme last night and how the GB Rowing Team was portrayed."

Sportsbeat 2020

Rowing British Rowing chief: Grobler's shoes too big to fill 21/08/2020 AT 17:34