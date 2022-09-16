By Paul Martin, Sportsbeat

Holmes Chapel siblings Tom and Emily Ford are no strangers to taking on the world and have set their sights on podium places as they prepare for their latest adventure.

The pair were each part of Team GB's Olympic rowing squad last summer and, having both brought home medals from the European Championships in Munich in August, attentions now turn to the Racice showpiece from September 18.

Only Tom so far has World Championship medals to his name, picking up bronzes in 2018 and 2019, leaving youngest-of-four Emily looking to follow in his footsteps â€“ a feeling she is more than familiar with.

"We have older twin brothers, John and Edward, and they and Tom were what inspired me to start rowing in the first place," said the 27-year-old, part of the women's pair alongside Esme Booth.

"They did a lot of national championships and GB trials, which I thought was pretty cool and made me want to see what I could do.

"Because Tom and I are boy vs girl, it was more supportive than competitive growing up â€“ but I always wanted to do what they were doing and that has paid off in the long run.

"Esme and I had a really good run to win silver in Munich but there were a few things we needed to change and we've done that. We're hungry for more and to make it the best medal it can be."

Tom is one of three survivors from the men's eight who returned from Tokyo with bronze and the new-look crew are bidding to lay down another marker following dominant European gold.

"The expectation is always top of the podium," he said. "The hope is we've moved on from the Europeans and we can go and show our speed at the Worlds.

"There is lots of potential both in this crew and the team as a whole. It's a very exciting place to be and results this season have shown weâ€™re on the right track."

On the prospect of heading to another major championship alongside his sister, he added: "It's a great feeling.

"Our parents are very proud and it's nice to go through the journey together.

"We are very close outside of rowing and we can offload on each other. If you're struggling, you know the other one has been through it and understands."

