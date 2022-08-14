Sam Nunn says Britainâ€™s new-look menâ€™s four rowers laid down a significant Olympic marker after grabbing a memorable Munich gold at the European Championships.

The Bexleyheath rower, 25, joined forces with Will Stewart, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson to topple the Netherlands on Saturday morning and help cap a golden morning for British Rowing.

Ad

The youthful quartet crossed the line 2.24s ahead of the Dutch to clinch one of four gold medals won by British stars on the day.

Rowing Para rower Pritchard looking to make small margins count at European Championships A DAY AGO

Nunn believes the triumph stands them in perfect stead for an assault on Paris 2024 as they continue to adapt to the globetrotting international circuit.

He said: "None of us have ever been to the Olympic Games.

"So events like these are massively important for us to find out about the pressure of major championships, performing on multiple days, one day after another in heats, semi-finals and stepping up through the rounds.

"These are massively, massively important for us - I think we really managed to pull together as a crew and collectively work as a stepping stone for whatâ€™s to come.

â€œIâ€™m really pleased with what we put out there.

"We know weâ€™re maybe not the fastest starting crew so we tried to up that in the final.

"We tried to find a new gear and I think we did that well.

"I think we put in a big shift and managed to really see ourselves through - when we went into that final 500m, we managed to see it home, so weâ€™re really, really pleased."

Britain breezed past Poland in Thursdayâ€™s heats to put themselves in a prime position for a medal when Saturdayâ€™s multi-sport action got underway.

And they delivered in style at Munichâ€™s 1972 Olympic Regatta Centre by holding off Holland, Romania, Poland, Switzerland and Ukraine to soar to the summit of the podium.

Rowing is one of nine sports taking place at these multi-sport championships with athletics, cycling, triathlon, gymnastics, table tennis, canoe sprint, sport climbing and beach volleyball also featuring.

Aldridge, 26, loved being a part of it and after winning one of the 177 gold medals on offer through the event, said: "Itâ€™s exciting, very exciting.

"We knew we were in a good place getting ready for today and we kept our cool, raced our own race and didnâ€™t get flustered.

"It all came up good in the end."

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the Germany city. Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Rowing Quad scullers catch crab en route to European Championship rowing final A DAY AGO