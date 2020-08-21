Grobler steps aside before Tokyo 2020

Legendary coach Jurgen Grobler will not coach the GB Rowing Team at Tokyo 2020 after a shock announcement he will step down with immediate effect.

IOC President Thomas Bach led tributes as British Rowing announced the 74-year-old would not continue to an eighth Olympic Games, due to be his last.

The need to start planning for Paris 2024 seems to have been the trigger for the resignation of a coach who has coached 20 British Olympic champions to 33 gold medals since 1992.

"I have had the most incredible experience with the GB Rowing Team working with fantastic British athletes for nearly three decades," Grobler said.

"This has been a hard and difficult decision but British Rowing has big plans for Paris 2024 and we want to organise it now to give the GB Rowing Team the best chance of success.

"I can't commit for the next four years so I have resigned in order to let everything start now.

"For nearly 50 years of my coaching career I have been in the driving seat, working with athletes and fellow coaches.

"People trusted me to help them achieve their dreams but the show must go on and I really wish the British team well." Grobler informed his athletes on 20 August that he would not be continuing to Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

Twenty-three of the German's crews have won medals at World Championships since 1991, of which 16 were gold.

Among Grobler's legacies will be an unprecedented unbeaten run of five consecutive British golds in the coxless four, boats graced by Steve Redgrave, Matthew Pinsent, Andy Triggs Hodge and Pete Reed.

Mohamed Sbihi was in the four that won gold yet again in Rio and was the leading man in the eight for Tokyo, the boat Grobler focused on for the current cycle.

Sbihi said: "This news is emotional for me and is a big shock. Jürgen is a father figure to me.

"Everything I have achieved in my career is down to a handful of people and he is the main reason for my success.

"As a team we now have to honour his legacy through our performances over the next year and in Tokyo."

IOC President Bach said: "Behind every great athlete and every great team is a great coach. They are the unsung heroes of sport.

"So it gives me great pleasure to pay tribute to Jürgen who is an exceptional talent and someone who has benefited so many athletes.

"His dedication is a great example for everyone in the Olympic Movement. I wish him all the best for the future."

