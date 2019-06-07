'Inspirational' Chambers moves to coaching after decade at the top

The 29-year-old from Coleraine was part of the lightweight four who finished in second spot at London 2012 Olympics alongside his brother Richard, Chris Bartley and Rob Williams.

And as the time came to call it a career, Chambers highlighted that moment as a standout memory.

"I loved my two Olympic Games but London 2012 was pretty incredible," he said.

"What made it even more special were the people alongside me in the boat."

Chambers followed his brother Richard, four years his senior, into the sport at Bann Rowing Club in Northern Ireland.

He went on to make his GB Rowing Team debut at the Under-23 World Championships in 2009, with his senior debut a year later at the 2010 Munich World Cup.

Chambers then won gold at the Under-23 World Championships in the lightweight coxless pair with Kieren Emery in 2011, a feat they would repeat at the senior worlds a year later.

After his success at London 2012, he went on to win a silver and two bronze medals at World Championships between 2013 and 2017 across the double sculls, four and quadruple sculls.

"It's never easy to step away but I've achieved everything I could as an athlete and this felt like the right time," Chambers added.

"I started coaching last year and realised I now prefer being on the other side of the sport. I'm really looking forward to taking on a coaching role in the future and giving back to the sport I love."

Former lightweight men's coach Darren Whiter paid tribute, praising his ability in both sculling and sweep rowing.

"Peter's achievements have been ground-breaking," he added.

"He's an international medallist in sweep and sculling and he's been an inspiration to those around him and those who follow him.

"To have had a ringside seat in his journey from under-23 multi-medallist and world champion to Olympic medallist has been an honour and a privilege."

