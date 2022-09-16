Relentless Imogen Grant is relishing life in the fast lane, in and out the water.

Many would find a Cambridge University medical degree or international rowing regattas enough on their own but Grant continues to spin both plates with aplomb.

The 26-year-old recently completed the penultimate year of her course shortly before earning European gold as part of Britain's lightweight women's doubles sculls pair alongside Emily Craig.

And the next stop in her rollercoaster summer is Racice for the World Championships from September 18 and there is no let-up in sight â€“ not that Grant is complaining.

"It has been full on but I enjoy being busy," she said. "There have been tears and late nights along the way but it has definitely been worth it.

"The Worlds final is on September 24 and I'm back in the Cambridge for my degree two days later. Itâ€™s full steam ahead and 100 miles an hour all the time but itâ€™s good fun.

"Europeans were a big goal and it felt like we had a point to prove after silver last year.

"Training was going well beforehand but Iâ€™m not sure either of us were prepared to win by the margin we did.

"The atmosphere was so cool, you rarely get that many spectators at a rowing event. Hearing the noise and being far enough up to enjoy it was amazing.

â€œI'm really excited for the World Championships now. They are the biggest races we do each year but our eyes are fully on Paris [in 2024]. We want to lay down a marker."

Having grown up in Cambridge, Grant took a particular pride in stroking the University to her third Boat Race triumph in April.

Her return from an eight to the lightweight double was seamless and she and Craig will now look to upgrade the bronze they took home from the last World Championships in 2019.

"Emily is unbeaten in the double this season so we have a bit of a target on our backs," she said.

"Ultimately, thatâ€™s a position any crew would like to be in and weâ€™re just trying to enjoy it.

"As a squad, there have been a lot of new faces since Tokyo and we are racing with boldness and confidence, leading races out and winning by big margins.

"The programme has been pushed on another step and we have a unified vision we are all working towards."

