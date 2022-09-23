Bexleyheath's Sam Nunn believes Great Britain's coxless four can find another level despite progressing comfortably from their World Championship semi-final.

The British quartet of Nunn, Will Stewart, Freddie Davidson and David Ambler swept to victory in Racice on Thursday afternoon ahead of fellow finalists Australia and Ukraine.

Ad

The team were dealt a blow prior to the heats, with Matt Aldridge ruled out through illness, only for Ambler to step in and set up a chance of World glory to add to their European gold.

Rowing Frankie Allen strikes World gold in Racice AN HOUR AGO

"It was good, obviously, given the regatta and the situation that we have with Matt being out at the moment," said Nunn, reflecting on the semi-final success.

"Dave is doing a phenomenal job and all credit to him, he's slotted in really, really well. But I think obviously it does take a few days to come together, bring your crew together.

"Each race and each row that we have together I think we're stepping on really nicely and I think we're taking on the challenge, just trying to find a little bit more speed, that one or two percent extra each race.

"Today was a really good step in the right direction so feeling confident, feeling good."

Saturday's final should make compelling viewing, with Netherlands, runners-up to Great Britain in August's European Championships, desperate for revenge and the current holders, Romania, also in contention.

Despite the loss of Aldridge at a crucial time, the group believe they are well placed to top the rostrum once more.

"It's been a bit of a challenging Championship. Losing our three man and getting Dave in, he does a fantastic job jumping in and slotting straight in," said Davidson.

"Dave is an amazing rower and we're very lucky to have him as the spares here. Most other nations don't have that calibre of athlete sitting on the bench, if you like. So to have someone of that calibre to jump in is really an amazing thing to have for the squad."

Stewart added: "It's amazing to be able to have your family here, cheering you on. Hopefully we can step on and give them a good show at the weekend."

Supersub Ambler said: "My thoughts go out to Matt, it's tough to get ill at a Worlds but [I'm] just trying to hop in and fit in to a crew that's done really well all season, just trying to ride the momentum theyâ€™ve built all year really."

PLEASE LEAVE IN FINAL PAR â€“ British Rowing is responsible for the development of rowing in England and the training and selection of rowers to represent Great Britain. The GB Rowing Team is supported by the National Lottery Sports Fund. To find out more, and to follow the ongoing World Championships in Racice, head to https://www.britishrowing.org/

Rowing Booth finishes third in semi-finals to set up shot at gold 21 HOURS AGO