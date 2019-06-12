Olympic champion Satch to return for Rowing World Cup

Satch, who won gold in the men's eight at Rio 2016, last competed in December 2018 before suffering a ruptured tendon in his shoulder.

As part of a strong World Cup II British squad who will compete in Poznan from June 21-23, Satch will race in the second men's four alongside Tom Jeffery, Alan Sinclair and Adam Neill.

"I'm really looking forward to racing and testing the waters," said Satch.

"It's been a long six months but just to get there is a big step for me. If I can get amongst the field I'll be very happy."

Satch is joined in the squad by Olympic silver medallist Polly Swann who is returning to international competition for the first time since winning her women's eight silver in Rio, having taken time off to complete her medical degree.

"I'm so excited to be heading out to Poznan," said Swann.

"I'm a little bit nervous because this is my first international race since 2016. I really didn't think I'd be doing much racing this year.

"I thought I'd be lucky if I got to go to one of the World Cups as a spare and support the team, so I do feel very lucky that I'm racing."

GB Para-rowing will also be taking part in the competition fresh off the back of winning six medals in their season opener at the Gavirate International Regatta in May.

Teams

Men's pair GBR 1: Harry Glenister, George Rossiter, GBR 2: Morgan Bolding, James Johnston

Men's four GBR 1: Ollie Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs, Sholto Carnegie GBR 2: Will Satch, Tom Jeffery, Alan Sinclair, Adam Neill

Men's eight Tom Ford, James Rudkin, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant, Josh Bugajski, Henry Fieldman (cox)

Men's single GBR 1: Tom Barras GBR 2: Harry Leask

Men's double John Collins, Graeme Thomas

Lightweight men's double GBR 1: Zak Lee-Green, Will Fletcher GBR 2: Jamie Copus, Sam Mottram

Men's quadruple sculls Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton, Angus Groom, Pete Lambert

Women's pair Anastasia Posner, Oonagh Cousins

Women's four GBR 1: Sara Parfett, Caragh McMurtry, Rebecca Girling, Emily Ford GBR 2: Sam Courty, Holly Hill, Polly Swann, Annie Withers

Women's eight Karen Bennett, Hattie Taylor, Fiona Gammond, Zoë Lee, Jo Wratten, Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar, Holly Norton, Morgan Baynham-Williams (cox)

Women's single Vicky Thornley

Women's double Ruth Siddorn Georgina Brayshaw

Lightweight women's double sculls GBR 1: Eleanor Piggott, Imogen Grant GBR 2: Maddie Arlett, Emily Craig

PR1 Men's single sculls GBR 1: Andy Houghton GBR 2: Ben Pritchard

PR2 mixed double sculls Lauren Rowles, Laurence Whiteley

PR3 men's pair Oliver Stanhope, James Fox

