HELEN Glover's return for a tilt at Tokyo 2020 has given British Rowing a timely boost, according to fellow Olympic champion Mohamed Sbihi.

The double Olympic gold medallist, who has three children under the age of three, announced plans to train towards a third Games last month.

Sbihi, the only Olympic champion in the men's squad, has already noticed the impact of her comeback on the mood at their training base at Caversham.

"Helen is a winner - she's bloody good at what she does," said the 32-year-old, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"She's someone else who can speak from experience and mentor people. It's not just advice, it's her personality, the way she rows and the way she trains. She's so tough.

"The women's team need it, they need that leadership. The team as a whole needs it. There's nobody else like her, we lost those figures after Rio.

"For her to come back, even if it's for a short period of time, it's already having a huge impact.

"She automatically walks in and becomes one of the most successful people in the building. Having that presence again will only be a positive thing."

Glover is best known for partnering Heather Stanning but her first world title in 2013 came with Polly Swann, who remains part of the British sweep squad.

And Robin Williams, who coached Glover and Stanning to their two Olympic triumphs, is back in the fold as part of a coaching restructure in the wake of Jurgen Grobler's exit.

Sbihi, who had a close relationship with Grobler, is now under the charge of Steve Trapmore who won Olympic gold in the eight at Sydney 2000.

"I know Stevie very well and I'm really looking forward to getting behind him," he said.

"He's not fresh off the boat, I have a bank of results that Steve is aware of. The selection panel is new, although I don't think much will change.

"I have to let my performances, my experience and my personality as much as anything, do the talking. If I'm good enough, I'm good enough and if I'm not, I won't be in the boat I want or in Tokyo at all."

Sbihi and team-mates could be back racing in early April with the European Championships scheduled to take place in Italy.

The 32-year-old planned to retire after the original dates for the Games but decided to carry on to 2021 - and isn't regretting his decision.

"Every day is now a day I wasn't promised or given, it's an honour to still be involved in the Olympic process," he said.

"I was hoping to be retired by now looking for a new career. I need to appreciate it while I can and take the extra 12 months to become a better athlete."

