Rowing

Olympic Throwback: Steve Redgrave wins historic fifth gold in Sydney

Every Thursday until Tokyo 2020 gets underway, we will revisit a famous British moment in the Olympic archives. Today’s edition: Steve Redgrave wins a historic fifth gold medal alongside Matthew Pinsent, James Cracknell and Tim Foster as Great Britain hold off Italy to win the men’s coxless four.

00:01:01, 05/03/2020 at 15:23