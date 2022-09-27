Ben Pritchard cherished a personal best and bronze medal that propelled Britain back onto the podium at the World Rowing Championships.

The Swansea rower reached the rostrum in the PR1 men's single sculls, the nation's first medal in the Paralympic discipline since 2015.

Ad

It was Pritchard's first gong on the global stage and came with a personal best row of 9:11.90 in RaÄice, Czech Republic.

Rowing McKellar helps British women's four to dominant gold medal win at World Rowing Championships 3 HOURS AGO

"It's our first medal since 2015 and I'm really glad we're starting to get back on the podium at these big events," he said.

"I've got to be happy with a personal best. I can't really go any faster than that, so hopefully we can use this as a springboard towards Paris."

Pritchard matched the bronze medal he won at August's European Championships in Munich.

The Welshman comfortably claimed victory in his semi-final to set up a tilt at the medals with Ukraine's Paralympic champion Roman Polianskyi setting the standard.

In fact it was Italian European gold medallist Giacomo Perini who led the field through the opening stages with Pritchard and Polianskyi in hot pursuit.

The Ukrainian caught Perini in the back half but Pritchard was once again unable to overhaul his rival.

"I'm disappointed I couldn't row through Perini," he said. "I could tell from the heats it was going to be a big fight for first to fourth positions.

"I'm really glad for Roman to be on that top step, he's a true champion and to race against these guys is a joy. We're really good friends off the water which makes it even better."

Pritchard, who joined the British para squad in 2017, finished fifth on Paralympic debut in Tokyo last summer.

The 30-year-old's sights are now firmly set on a second Games in less than two years' time, with the qualification window opening next year.

"This whole season has been our first step," he said. "We've been designing our new racing chair over the winter and there's more to come with that as well, which is exciting.

"It's all a stepping stone towards."

British Rowing is responsible for the development of rowing in England and the training and selection of rowers to represent Great Britain. The GB Rowing Team is supported by the National Lottery Sports Fund. To find out more, and to follow the ongoing World Championships in Racice, head to https://www.britishrowing.org/

Sportsbeat 2022

Rowing British crews banish Olympic blues by topping medal table at the World Rowing Championships 3 HOURS AGO